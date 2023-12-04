Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just come under fire for forcing the Firm to live through their psychodrama

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for forcing the world to deal with their seemingly never-ending psychodrama.



All of this has been said and weighed in on by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

It all was shared in her piece for the Daily Mail, and in it, she weighed in on the Dutch publication of Endgame, as well as its decision to name the ‘racist royals’ in question.

The piece reads, “That is undoubtedly the wisest course of action for the King.”

Because “to engage with this absurd Sussex sycophant would only lend credence to his claims, dragging the Royal Family even deeper into the never-ending Harry and Meghan psychodrama.”

“Whether that will change now that the Dutch edition appears to have 'accidentally' revealed the identity of the alleged 'royal racist', who is supposed to have commented on the colour of baby Archie's skin — remains to be seen.”

“But when it comes to the Duke and Duchess themselves, they do need to let it be known where they stand in relation to this puppet of theirs.”

Before concluding, she also drove the point home and added that it is because, “the more coy they are about the truth of their relationship with Scobie, the more they lend credence to the notion that the poison in his book leads back, ultimately, to them.”