 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just come under fire for forcing the Firm to live through their psychodrama

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for forcing the world to deal with their seemingly never-ending psychodrama.

All of this has been said and weighed in on by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

It all was shared in her piece for the Daily Mail, and in it, she weighed in on the Dutch publication of Endgame, as well as its decision to name the ‘racist royals’ in question.

The piece reads, “That is undoubtedly the wisest course of action for the King.”

Because “to engage with this absurd Sussex sycophant would only lend credence to his claims, dragging the Royal Family even deeper into the never-ending Harry and Meghan psychodrama.”

“Whether that will change now that the Dutch edition appears to have 'accidentally' revealed the identity of the alleged 'royal racist', who is supposed to have commented on the colour of baby Archie's skin — remains to be seen.”

“But when it comes to the Duke and Duchess themselves, they do need to let it be known where they stand in relation to this puppet of theirs.”

Before concluding, she also drove the point home and added that it is because, “the more coy they are about the truth of their relationship with Scobie, the more they lend credence to the notion that the poison in his book leads back, ultimately, to them.”

Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations video
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton
King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book
King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book
Vanessa Hudgens sparks marriage rumours with Cole Tucker video
Vanessa Hudgens sparks marriage rumours with Cole Tucker
Bruce Willis family unable to have ‘normal conversation’ with ailing star video
Bruce Willis family unable to have ‘normal conversation’ with ailing star
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Break-Up’: ‘This film was fate’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Break-Up’: ‘This film was fate’
'The Marvels' shock forces Disney to take unusual step
'The Marvels' shock forces Disney to take unusual step