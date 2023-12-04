Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations

Kim Kardashian has turned her multi-million dollar mansion into a Christmas wonderland

file footage

Kim Kardashian is known for embracing extravagance in all aspects of her life. This was clearly on display during this holiday season as she transformed her multi-million dollar mansion into a dazzling winter wonderland.



The SKIMS founder left no detail untouched in her Christmas home makeover. Tall trees lining the front yard were strung with radiant yellow lights that could be seen glowing from the mansion's gates.

Previous views shared by Kardashian showed Michael Bublé's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas playing in the background, setting a cozy and joyful tone.

Stepping inside, it's easy to understand why Kardashian called this her "happy place".

The opulent home was fully immersed in the magic of the season with all the festive trimmings one would expect. While privacy prevents sharing all the intricate interior decorations, it's clear that no expense was spared to create an immersive Christmassy ambiance.

Kardashian's lavish lifestyle is no secret to her followers. Major holidays always involve transforming her multi-million dollar residence.

Past makeovers for occasions like Halloween have reportedly sent shivers down spines with elaborate spooky themes.

This Christmas however, she opted to fill the space with warmth and delight. The spectacular display reflected Kardashian's tendency to take celebration to the highest luxurious level.