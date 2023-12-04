 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?

A mental health organization has alleged that pop icon Britney Spears shows signs of a rare mental disease

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

A mental health organization has alleged that pop icon Britney Spears shows signs of a rare mental disease
A mental health organization has alleged that pop icon Britney Spears shows signs of a rare mental disease 

Britney Spears' social media activity has raised concerns among fans about her potential mental state since being freed from her controversial conservatorship.

The singer frequently posts racy dance videos to Instagram where she strips down while dancing around in very little clothing.

One advocacy group has speculated this may be evidence of a little-known psychiatric condition called akathisia.

The Akathisia Alliance shared a video of Britney dancing along with a caption suggesting her symptoms matched those associated with medication-induced akathisia.

They wrote, "Please watch our latest video for evidence that medication-induced #akathisia may be at least partially to blame, and share it so that it may reach people who can help Britney."

They described the singer's inability to stay still in posts since leaving a mental health facility in 2019.

Akathisia is defined as an inability to remain physically still that is linked to certain drugs, especially antipsychotics. People experiencing it feel an intense, uncontrollable need to move their lower bodies.

While some fans agreed this could explain Britney's behaviors, others were more skeptical about diagnosing her condition without a medical examination.

One user argued: "I’ve never seen any videos of her acting like she has Akathisia but I just am not into Spears. Yes, it’s terrible but unless you talk to her you won’t know if she had restlessness, inability to sit still, pacing, etc. How can anyone know these things?"

Another echoed: "Leave Britney alone."

The speculation re-ignited the long-standing debate about Britney's well-being in the years since her conservatorship ended.

During her 13-year arrangement, all aspects of the singer's daily life and financial affairs were controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row video
King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row
Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row
Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations video
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama video
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton