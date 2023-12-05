Omid Scobie has just been exposed for sending a second draft that exposed the identity of racist royals

Omid Scobie ‘sneaked’ racist-naming draft to Dutch translator?

It has just been reported that Omid Scobie did in fact send over a second version of the book Endgame, and this one did include the names of the Royals labeled ‘racist’ by Meghan Markle.

This insight has been confirmed in a report by The Times, and according to their findings, the United Talent Agency did send a draft with the names of the two royal family members in question, to Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers.

Uproar and statements from the Dutch end all stated that the translated ‘simply translated’ what was on the page at the time, however, and even Xander said there was a translation mix up, that resulted in ‘this error’.

At the time she said, "As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white.”

According to The Sun, its managing director also said, “Xander ­temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition.”