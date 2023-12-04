 
Monday, December 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Bradley Cooper debunks Rocket Raccoon's AI claims with perfect demo

Some believed the Guardian of the Galaxy's Rocket Raccoon's voice was generated by AI. Bradley Cooper, the artist behind the role, spoke in the  character's voice to prove them wrong.

Appearing on SiriusXM radio show, host Howard Stern asked, "What did you do with your voice? Do you put something on your voice?"

"No, nothing," the Academy-nominated actor responded. He added, "They asked that about Rocket Raccoon … I took major offense to that."

To allay the New York native's doubts, the American Sniper star switched to the Marvel character's raspy voice, saying, "Unless they're lying to me, they have not augmented it at all."

"Every time I watch Rocket Raccoon, I can't wrap my head around the fact that that's you," the host remained unconvinced.

The 48-year-old also revealed he did not work on the Rocket's voice, sharing, "No, no prep, I just go in there and start."

He noted, "We do it like a play … [director James Gunn] reads all the other characters, and I play Rocket, and that's how we do it the first round, and it's really wonderful," he added.

Bradley continued, "And then after all that gets laid in, you just keep honing it or working on other things or improvising."

