Monday, December 04, 2023
Priscilla Presley's son slams late sister Lisa Marie: I don't 'miss her'

Lisa Marie Presley's brother Navarone Garibaldi has taken a U-turn on his earlier statements on sister's death

Monday, December 04, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's brother Navarone Garibaldi has opened up about his relationship with his late sister, contradicting past praise for her.

In a surprising about-face, Navarone provided a candid perspective on the chilly relationship he shared with his late half-sister Lisa Marie behind the scenes.

In an Instagram Live session, Navarone said he did not actually miss Lisa Marie following her death last year at age 54.

While he expressed being "lost for words" when she initially passed away, Navarone told viewers he and Lisa Marie rarely saw eye to eye. He said, "Well, you're entitled to your opinion. I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I'm not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it’s strange."

Emergency responders performed CPR on Lisa Marie after being called to her home for a possible cardiac arrest in January 2022.

Lisa Marie died from complications of intestinal surgery she had years prior. Reports also claimed she had undergone weight loss procedures and plastic surgery before her death.

However, it also sparked legal issues over her estate that allegedly caused family rifts. Priscilla was said to be temporarily "locked out" of Graceland amid tensions.

But an agreement was eventually reached, with court documents showing Riley Keough would pay her grandmother Priscilla $1 million plus $400,000 in legal fees from the trust.

