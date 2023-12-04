Jamie Foxx’s inappropriate club behavior: Bombshell 2008 video surfaces

On top of the sexual harassment allegations, Jamie Foxx is now faced with a compromising club video to deal with

On top of the sexual harassment allegations Jamie Foxx is now faced with a compromising club video to deal with

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx has recently come under fire for allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

A 2008 video obtained by Daily Mail shows Foxx groping a woman he’d seemingly just met at a New York City nightclub.

The video, shot at Club Mansion in December 2008, shows Foxx performing on stage where a scantily clad woman could be seen dancing with the Django Unchained star.

A witness who filmed the incident said they were shocked by Foxx's behavior with the stranger, noting, “I remember I was pretty shocked when I saw what happened and that's why I filmed it.”

“I could not believe that he would grab a stranger like that. I don't know who she was. It was not announced that he was performing at the club that night, so I don't know if he just showed up or if it was a secret arrangement,” added the witness.

This development follows a recent lawsuit filed against Foxx alleging he sexually assaulted a woman at a New York rooftop bar in 2015.

The woman claims Foxx complimented her appearance and then led her to a secluded area where he harassed her.

Foxx strongly denies the 2015 allegations, pointing out a prior dismissal of similar claims.

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” Foxx’s representative said of the matter.

“The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again,” he added.

Jamie Foxx intends to file for “malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys” for re-filing the harassment case.