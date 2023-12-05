'Barbie' moves to streamer Max after gaining much success at the cinemas

'Barbie' flies to streaming service from theatres

After Barbie's record-breaking success, the film is finally moving toward release on the streaming service Max on Dec. 15.



In a press release, the studio announced, "Grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community, as well as counsel from community leaders, Barbie with ASL was produced for Max featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi," referring to an American Sign Language version will also roll out on the service.

The statement continued, "Barbie with ASL will be displayed as a unique title in-app and can be identified by its key art with the sign language symbol."

In July, Barbie shattered the box office as Greta Gerwig's film hit the $1 billion mark and sidelined The Dark Knight to reach the top spot at the domestic highest-grossing release in Warner Bros. history.

Greta previously opened up about the outstanding response to the movie, adding she was surprised to see Barbie gain such a dedicated fanbase.

"Nobody told anyone to wear pink. It just happened on its own. I think it corresponded with some need. People had to be together and experience something communally,” she told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast.