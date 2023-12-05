 
menu
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Barbie' flies to streaming service from theatres

'Barbie' moves to streamer Max after gaining much success at the cinemas

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Barbie flies to streaming service from theatres
'Barbie' flies to streaming service from theatres

After Barbie's record-breaking success, the film is finally moving toward release on the streaming service Max on Dec. 15.

In a press release, the studio announced, "Grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community, as well as counsel from community leaders, Barbie with ASL was produced for Max featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi," referring to an American Sign Language version will also roll out on the service.

The statement continued, "Barbie with ASL will be displayed as a unique title in-app and can be identified by its key art with the sign language symbol."

In July, Barbie shattered the box office as Greta Gerwig's film hit the $1 billion mark and sidelined The Dark Knight to reach the top spot at the domestic highest-grossing release in Warner Bros. history.

Greta previously opened up about the outstanding response to the movie, adding she was surprised to see Barbie gain such a dedicated fanbase.

"Nobody told anyone to wear pink. It just happened on its own. I think it corresponded with some need. People had to be together and experience something communally,” she told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast.

Bowen Yang on Ariana Grande: 'I love her'
Bowen Yang on Ariana Grande: 'I love her'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making sure to ‘trash’ Buckingham Palace on the way out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making sure to ‘trash’ Buckingham Palace on the way out
Kate Middleton shares latest statement amid royal race row
Kate Middleton shares latest statement amid royal race row
Jamie Foxx’s inappropriate club behavior: Bombshell 2008 video surfaces
Jamie Foxx’s inappropriate club behavior: Bombshell 2008 video surfaces
Julia Roberts on apocalypse day: 'I want a lot of alcohol'
Julia Roberts on apocalypse day: 'I want a lot of alcohol'
Sylvester Stallone unlocks new achievement on 'Rocky Day' video
Sylvester Stallone unlocks new achievement on 'Rocky Day'
Julia Roberts breaks silence on ex Matthew Perry’s untimely death
Julia Roberts breaks silence on ex Matthew Perry’s untimely death
Prince Harry receives sweet advice over reconciliation with King Charles, William amid race row
Prince Harry receives sweet advice over reconciliation with King Charles, William amid race row
Meghan Markle launching one last throw of the Sussex dice to reclaim things video
Meghan Markle launching one last throw of the Sussex dice to reclaim things
Taylor Swift gushes over 'full circle' friendship moment with Mariska Hargitay
Taylor Swift gushes over 'full circle' friendship moment with Mariska Hargitay
Kate Middleton receives massive support from Crown Princess Victoria amid royal race row
Kate Middleton receives massive support from Crown Princess Victoria amid royal race row
Nicolas Cage to announce retirement soon?
Nicolas Cage to announce retirement soon?