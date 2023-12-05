 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Omid Scobie branded 'fantasist,' contacts challenged by expert

Omid Scobie has seemingly been accused of lying in book 'Endgame'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Omid Scobie branded fantasist, contacts challenged by expert
Omid Scobie branded 'fantasist,' contacts challenged by expert

Omid Scobie has been branded a ‘fantasist’ post his latest book.

The royal author, who has just released his new book titled ‘Endgame,’ is milking his alleged friendship with Meghan Markle in revealing the Royal Family secrets.

Journalist Kevin Maguire appeared on ITV show and said: “He has clearly got some good contacts and he is milking them to maximise them. But we didn't know about the names being in the letters. We do now. So he's not an entire fantasist unless that is untrue.

This comes as Duke of Westminster snubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from his wedding next year. Former Labour MP Ed

Former Labour MP Ed Ed says: “If you are the new Duke of Westminster and you're about to get married, you wouldn't invite them [Harry and Meghan].”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

