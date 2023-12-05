Matthew Perry breathed his last at age 54 after he was found 'unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi' at his home

Friends actor Marlo Thomas remembers Matthew Perry a month after his death

Marlo Thomas reminisced the moment she first interacted with Matthew Perry on the set of their hit comedy sitcom, Friends.



The 86-year-old actor, who played the role of Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green’s mom in the show, remembered the late actor a month after his tragic demise.

Speaking with E! News, Thomas said, "I noticed how appreciative he was of the other actors. And I remember when I did my very first scene, I walked into the coffee shop and he was sitting on the sofa, and he looked at me in a generous way.”

“I could tell that he liked what I was doing. He gave that vibe off,” A Magical Christmas Village star added of Perry.

She went on to say that Perry had a “very sweet smile on his face, and that said to me, ‘I like what you're doing.' And I remember that very much.”

“They were all very nice,” she said of the lead cast, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, before adding of Perry, “but it's the one thing I remember specifically about him."

On October 28th, Perry was found “unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi,” at his residence. Following which his family released a heartbreaking announcement.

They told People Magazine that they were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the statement added. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”