Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton fail to compete with Princess Charlene: Deets inside

Princess Charlene leaves behind ladies of British royal family, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in fashion game

Princess Charlene tops the list of royals who spend an extravagant amount of money on their wardrobe and jewels, leaving behind Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice.

According to calculations by fashion experts at UFO No More, Princess Charlene of Monaco spent a whooping £655,574 on clothing during 2022.

In comparison, Kate Middleton only spent £192,636 on her outfits while her sister-in-law Meghan Markle's cloths were valued at just £94,796.

Charlene's substantial fashion budget left other royal contenders in the dust, including Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who secured the second spot, spending £201,761.

Kate, the Princess of Wales secured the third position on the chart while Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, fell on the fourth spot.

Even though Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both stay in headlines for their elegant and graceful fashion choices, they failed to compete with compete with Charlene when it comes to budget.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice saved the most when it comes to how she looks as her clothes and jewelry during the year 2022 only worth £77,348. 

