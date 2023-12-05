 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Macaulay Culkin celebrates Walk of Fame star with heartfelt post

Macaulay Culkin received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star alongside fiancé Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin penned a heartfelt note on his social media after getting honored by the Hollywood Walk of Fame,

Taking to his Instagram, the 43-year-old actor shared a carousel of pictures from his event, featuring his fiancé Brenda Song and Home Alone co-star Catherine O’ Hara.

“Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star. My kid can’t stop playing with it. It was such a special day to spend with my friends and family. Thanks for the clothes @celine and thanks for the pix @imagerybyoscar,” he penned.

The album included him kneeling down on his Walk of Fame star, a picture of him kissing Brenda while the last snap included a collage of him and Catherine at the ceremony posing similarly as they did during their Home Alone filming.

Other high-profile stars like Paris Jackson and Natasha Lyonne were also present at the ceremony.

In his speech, Macaulay made a special mention for Brenda as he called her "his champion."

"You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known," he said.

