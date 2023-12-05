Macaulay Culkin received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star alongside fiancé Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin celebrates Walk of Fame star with heartfelt post

Macaulay Culkin penned a heartfelt note on his social media after getting honored by the Hollywood Walk of Fame,



Taking to his Instagram, the 43-year-old actor shared a carousel of pictures from his event, featuring his fiancé Brenda Song and Home Alone co-star Catherine O’ Hara.

“Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star. My kid can’t stop playing with it. It was such a special day to spend with my friends and family. Thanks for the clothes @celine and thanks for the pix @imagerybyoscar,” he penned.

The album included him kneeling down on his Walk of Fame star, a picture of him kissing Brenda while the last snap included a collage of him and Catherine at the ceremony posing similarly as they did during their Home Alone filming.



Other high-profile stars like Paris Jackson and Natasha Lyonne were also present at the ceremony.

In his speech, Macaulay made a special mention for Brenda as he called her "his champion."

"You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known," he said.