Prince Harry’s kids suffering from the ‘pathos of this mess’

Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Prince Harry’s kids and their future in the UK has just become a topic of great discussion, leading experts to question the future of the Sussexes’ kids and their relationships.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

All of this has been issued in her piece for News.com.au.

The conversation surrounding it arose when Ms Elser started to double down on the dangers of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet not having strong family backgrounds to fall back on, in the UK.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘difficult Christmas this year after ‘Endgame

This prompted the claim, “You don’t have to be any sort of vociferous Sussex or Wales fan to see the pathos of this mess of all of their parents’ (and grandparents’) making.”

After all, at the end of the day, “there is also the wider question of what this cousinly estrangement could mean down the track when the current crop of kids hits adulthood.”

