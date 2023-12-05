BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook reveal preparations for military service

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are getting candid on their expectations from military service

file footage

In an emotional live broadcast, four BTS members - RM, Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin - opened up to fans about their impending military service.



During the Weverse livestream, the idols expressed both excitement and sadness over their looming hiatus. Jimin said it was time for them to fulfill their mandatory duty, with RM agreeing. The Seven hitmaker shared hopes of reuniting for concerts in the future.

The members also discussed changes to their appearance. V noted his hair was now as short as middle school, while Jungkook revealed having already shaved his head much to the others' surprise.

RM found Jungkook's new look "cute" but Jimin humorously vowed to quietly enter and exit the military with his currently blonde hair undyed.

Though enlistment will separate the quartet, the live broadcast reinforced their brotherly affection and commitment to each other.

The group went to urge fans to not come and see them off the day they enlist, so other trainees and their families are not bothered.

On the same day, Bighit Entertainment shared a statement revealing more about there enlistment process:

“RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."