Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jacob Elordi starring thriller 'Saltburn' viewers ‘rage quit’ screenings

Psychological thriller 'Saltburn' starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike has left some viewers 'disturbed'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Psychological thriller Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike has left some viewers disturbed
Psychological thriller 'Saltburn' starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike has left some viewers 'disturbed' 

Psychological thriller Saltburn, starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, has had such a disturbing effect on audiences that many have walked out of screenings.

The film tells the story of a student invited to an aristocratic family's summer estate. However, viewers soon discovered the plot takes a very unsettling turn.

Social media is filled with shocked responses from those who expected a typical drama and were unprepared for the film's messed up events. 

One TikTok user captioned a video of herself looking disturbed: "Just 2 girls who watched Saltburn without researching the plot (we went for Jacob Elordi)." (sic)

Another social media user commented: "So many things in that movie are permanently cemented into my head."

A third viewer echoed the statement, saying: "I read the Wikipedia plot and I'm convinced I would still be shocked seeing the movie."

"I miss the peace I felt before Saltburn," wrote a fourth.

Comparisons have been drawn to other titles like Midsommar and Don't Worry Darling that subvert expectations. The intensity in one pivotal scene drove some moviegoers to leave mid-showing.

"Someone just walked out of Saltburn after THAT SCENE, and you know art is back when it makes people rage quit," wrote one user on X.

Another chimed in: "The best thing about Odeon Limitless is that I feel no compunction to stay when I dislike a film. I've added Saltburn to the list of movies I've walked out of."

Reaction posts on platforms like TikTok and X note Saltburn is joining a short list of films departed from due to discomfort, along with Unfriended and Tenet.

One viewer wrote, "I can now add Saltburn to the list of movies I have walked out of! Long, drawn out and my god nothing happens! There are only 3 movies on this list, the other two are Unfriended and Tenet. Hated every minute."

