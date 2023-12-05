Jacob Elordi starring thriller 'Saltburn' viewers ‘rage quit’ screenings

Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Psychological thriller Saltburn, starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, has had such a disturbing effect on audiences that many have walked out of screenings.
The film tells the story of a student invited to an aristocratic family's summer estate. However, viewers soon discovered the plot takes a very unsettling turn.
Social media is filled with shocked responses from those who expected a typical drama and were unprepared for the film's messed up events.
One TikTok user captioned a video of herself looking disturbed: "Just 2 girls who watched Saltburn without researching the plot (we went for Jacob Elordi)." (sic)
Another social media user commented: "So many things in that movie are permanently cemented into my head."
A third viewer echoed the statement, saying: "I read the Wikipedia plot and I'm convinced I would still be shocked seeing the movie."
"I miss the peace I felt before Saltburn," wrote a fourth.
Comparisons have been drawn to other titles like Midsommar and Don't Worry Darling that subvert expectations. The intensity in one pivotal scene drove some moviegoers to leave mid-showing.
"Someone just walked out of Saltburn after THAT SCENE, and you know art is back when it makes people rage quit," wrote one user on X.
Another chimed in: "The best thing about Odeon Limitless is that I feel no compunction to stay when I dislike a film. I've added Saltburn to the list of movies I've walked out of."
Reaction posts on platforms like TikTok and X note Saltburn is joining a short list of films departed from due to discomfort, along with Unfriended and Tenet.
One viewer wrote, "I can now add Saltburn to the list of movies I have walked out of! Long, drawn out and my god nothing happens! There are only 3 movies on this list, the other two are Unfriended and Tenet. Hated every minute."