 
menu
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'The Traitors' season 2: release date and trailer

The release date and trailer for the murder mystery game 'The Traitors' season 2 has been dropped by BBC One

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Photo The Traitors season 2: release date and trailer
Photo 'The Traitors' season 2: release date and trailer

BBC One has dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season 2 of The Traitors.

The second season of the BBC One series is slated to release worldwide on January 3, 2024.

The Traitors is a reality TV show produced by the company Studio Lambert. The first season of the mega-hit series was released last year and received huge success for its mysterious twists and turns.

The show is presented by the host Claudia Winkelman at a castle located in the Scottish Highlands.

The first season of the blockbuster series was won by three 'faithful' contestants named Aaron, Hannah, and Meryl, who emerged from the 22 game players and took home the gigantic sum of £120,000 after a whole month of struggle.

The upcoming season will welcome 22 new faces to the show who will collaborate to win a prize for a whopping £120,000.

The global audience will be able to watch the show every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night.

The first-look of the new season can be streamed through the video below. 


Omid Scobie accused of putting the future of the monarchy at risk by ‘ensuring a schism’ video
Omid Scobie accused of putting the future of the monarchy at risk by ‘ensuring a schism’
Meghan Markle is 'Duchess of Gorgeous' with 'timeless' beauty
Meghan Markle is 'Duchess of Gorgeous' with 'timeless' beauty
Kanye West's ex-girlfriend 'agrees' Beyoncé deserved Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMA
Kanye West's ex-girlfriend 'agrees' Beyoncé deserved Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMA
Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood after Brad Pitt divorce?
Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood after Brad Pitt divorce?
Barbie’s Margot Robbie reveals ‘Oppenheimer’ producer’s tactics
Barbie’s Margot Robbie reveals ‘Oppenheimer’ producer’s tactics
King Charles attends advent service and Christmas reception
King Charles attends advent service and Christmas reception
Julia Roberts avoids shipping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Watch video
Julia Roberts avoids shipping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Watch
Kim Kardashian sees Kanye’s friend amid Bianca Censori split rumors video
Kim Kardashian sees Kanye’s friend amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kate Middleton continues royal duties ‘carefree’ amid race row
Kate Middleton continues royal duties ‘carefree’ amid race row
Jacob Elordi starring thriller 'Saltburn' viewers ‘rage quit’ screenings
Jacob Elordi starring thriller 'Saltburn' viewers ‘rage quit’ screenings
Meghan Markle offers olive branch to King Charles amid race row
Meghan Markle offers olive branch to King Charles amid race row
BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook reveal preparations for military service video
BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook reveal preparations for military service