The release date and trailer for the murder mystery game 'The Traitors' season 2 has been dropped by BBC One

Photo 'The Traitors' season 2: release date and trailer

BBC One has dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season 2 of The Traitors.

The second season of the BBC One series is slated to release worldwide on January 3, 2024.

The Traitors is a reality TV show produced by the company Studio Lambert. The first season of the mega-hit series was released last year and received huge success for its mysterious twists and turns.

The show is presented by the host Claudia Winkelman at a castle located in the Scottish Highlands.

The first season of the blockbuster series was won by three 'faithful' contestants named Aaron, Hannah, and Meryl, who emerged from the 22 game players and took home the gigantic sum of £120,000 after a whole month of struggle.

The upcoming season will welcome 22 new faces to the show who will collaborate to win a prize for a whopping £120,000.

The global audience will be able to watch the show every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night.

The first-look of the new season can be streamed through the video below.



