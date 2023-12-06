 
menu
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Paris Hilton breaks silence on being protective of her kids’ privacy

Paris Hilton recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named London, with husband Carter Reum

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Paris Hilton said she hid the news of her pregnancies as she does not want media to control the narrative about their kids’ lives.

The socialite said most of her life has already “been so public” that she had no intention of welcoming her kids with any kind of “negative energy”

In a latest interview, Paris discussed why she kept her pregnancies a “secret,” saying she wanted to enjoy the time as “privately as possible.”

She said, “My life has been so public, so out there,” adding, “I didn’t want my son coming into this world with any negative energy.”

“I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in,” Paris added, as per Page Six.

Paris continued, “My narrative and my story has been told by the media for half my life, and I just didn’t want my child being put out into the world without me being in control.”

She said before concluding, “You become a mama bear.”

Paris recently surprised her fans with the news of her daughter, London’s birth eleven months after she and Carter Reum welcomed son Phoenix in January 2023. 

