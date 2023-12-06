Princess Charlene looks ‘unhappy and isolated' in Prince Albert marriage like Princess Diana

 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Princess Charlene of Monaco draws comparison with Princess Diana over rumours of her “unhappy” marriage with Prince Albert of Monaco.

The former Olympic swimmer generally looks “happy” during her public appearances with Albert; however, she often fell into a facial expression that is “sad and reflective.”

Amid rumours that the Prince and Princess of Monaco are on a verge of divorce, one of the Monegasque locals suggested that there is “something not quite right either with her or the marriage."

Comparing Charlene with Princess Diana, Judi James told The Express, "A problem with Charlene's body language, though, and it is a trait that she shares in some way with Princess Diana, is an ability to use fluctuating facial expressions.”

“Diana generally looked happy, but she could suddenly fall into a facial expression that was incredibly sad and reflective, even during her engagement interview,” the expert added.

“Charlene has shown a similar trait since her wedding, when her smiles of joy would slip into something much sadder-looking."

The expert suggested that such moments shows that Charlene is in an unhappy marriage with Albert, noting how she lights up in presence of her kids, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

"When the mouth smile drops, [Charlene] can suddenly look sad and isolated,” James said, before adding, "Her smiles with her children look warm and loving."

