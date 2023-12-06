 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift awarded 'highest honor'

The achievement comes after Taylor Swift rocked 2023 with Eras Tour and record-breaking ticket sales

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Time magazine unveiled Taylor Swift as its person of the year for 2023.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs made the announcement on NBC’s Today show, “Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task. We picked a choice that represents joy. Someone who’s bringing light to the world.”

Moreover, he added that Taylor’s like the weather because “she is everywhere.”

The Lover crooner bagged the spot by defeating finalists like King Charles III, Hollywood strikers, Trump prosecutors and Barbie.

Read More: Taylor Swift not ‘fan-girling’ over Travis Kelce anymore: Expert

Other personalities included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin, King Charles III and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Time recognized the 33-year-old pop artist’s contribution to the industry as they penned: “Her accomplishments as an artist — culturally, critically, and commercially — are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point.”

The honor comes after Taylor entertained a year of record-breaking ticket sales that came with her globally-acclaimed Eras Tour which is now the highest-grossing global tour of all time. 

