Taylor Swift finally offers fans an insight into what she endured after Kanye West's 'vulgar' lyrics hit mainstream media

Taylor Swift breaks silence on ‘psychological’ torture from Kanye West

Taylor Swift has just shed some light on the psychological pain that followed Kanye West’s comments a few years ago.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent conversations with Time magazine, after being named the Person of the Year.

Before starting the conversation she called the issue a “career death” that sparked a lot of backlash.

For those unversed, this is in relation to the ‘vulgar’ song West released back in 2016, with Swift’s name at the forefront.

At the time West accused her of being ‘his’ creation and even shared a recording of their phone call, that seemingly portrayed the rapper getting ‘permission’ to release the track.

It alleges Swift took a ‘shortcut’ into fame, through him.

Read More: Kanye Wests ex-girlfriend agrees Beyoncé deserved Taylor Swifts 2009 VMA

When Swift ‘proved’ the permission to be false, West released an illegally recorded phone call that perpetuated something different.

Referencing the entire thing Swift began the conversation by saying, “That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before.”

“I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

Not to mention, “I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Before signing off she also said, “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”