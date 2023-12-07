 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’

Taylor Swift details her dedication towards her fans around the globe after gaining the title of Time's 'Person of the Year' for 2023

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Photo Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Photo Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’

Taylor Swift, who has just been crowned as Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023, claims that she would go through 'fire and water' for her fans around the globe.

The Eras Tour hitmaker has left big names like King Charles III, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell behind and gained the honor of being called “a source of light” for the world which is dividing day by day.

The grand announcement came out on 6th December on NBC’s Today Show by Sam Jacobs, and for those unversed he is the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

Jacobs said, “Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task. We picked a choice that represents joy. Someone who’s bringing light to the world.”

The Lover songstress has proven Jacobs’ claims to be 'valid' as she addressed her dedication to her work and fans in the latest confessional with Time.

She told the outlet, "I know I'm going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable or stressed."

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend went on to add before signing off from the topic, "That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."

