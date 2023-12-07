 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world

Swift outpaced notable figures like Beyoncé, who secured the 36th position, and Rihanna, positioned at 74th

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world
Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world 

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed pop sensation known for exceptional musical prowess and chart-topping hits has recently been named as the fifth most influential woman in the the world by Forbes magazine.

The Midnight hitmaker has recently achieved the Billionaire status with a staggering net worth of $1.1 billion.

She has been honoured as the first woman from the entertainment industry to reach the top 5th spot in the Most Influential Women of the World list.

Forbes recognized her soaring success, crediting her billionaire status, largely amassed from her music catalogue, royalties, and real estate ventures. 

Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour further solidified her dominance in the music industry.

In this elite league of the 10 most powerful women in media and entertainment, Swift outpaced notable figures like Beyoncé, who secured the 36th position, and Rihanna, positioned at 74th.

Despite their high standing, Rihanna's extraordinary net worth of $1.4 billion and Beyoncé's historic Grammy wins and successful Renaissance Tour earned them considerable recognition on the list.

This remarkable achievement marks a significant climb from her previous 79th rank in 2022

Taylor has received the fifth spot based on ranking criteria encompassing money, media presence, impact, and spheres of influence, solidifying these women's immense contributions to shaping our world. 

'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza video
'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together
Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17
Jennifer Lopez getting 'too particular' with Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez getting 'too particular' with Hollywood
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to address issue of racism, release statement
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to address issue of racism, release statement
Angelina Jolie reveals her secret way of ‘hiding’ amid Brad Pitt drama
Angelina Jolie reveals her secret way of ‘hiding’ amid Brad Pitt drama
Taylor Swift accuses Kanye West of ‘taking away’ her entire career
Taylor Swift accuses Kanye West of ‘taking away’ her entire career
Royal family’s secret ‘strategy’ over racism claims revealed
Royal family’s secret ‘strategy’ over racism claims revealed