Swift outpaced notable figures like Beyoncé, who secured the 36th position, and Rihanna, positioned at 74th

Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed pop sensation known for exceptional musical prowess and chart-topping hits has recently been named as the fifth most influential woman in the the world by Forbes magazine.



The Midnight hitmaker has recently achieved the Billionaire status with a staggering net worth of $1.1 billion.

She has been honoured as the first woman from the entertainment industry to reach the top 5th spot in the Most Influential Women of the World list.

Forbes recognized her soaring success, crediting her billionaire status, largely amassed from her music catalogue, royalties, and real estate ventures.

Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour further solidified her dominance in the music industry.

In this elite league of the 10 most powerful women in media and entertainment, Swift outpaced notable figures like Beyoncé, who secured the 36th position, and Rihanna, positioned at 74th.

Despite their high standing, Rihanna's extraordinary net worth of $1.4 billion and Beyoncé's historic Grammy wins and successful Renaissance Tour earned them considerable recognition on the list.

This remarkable achievement marks a significant climb from her previous 79th rank in 2022

Taylor has received the fifth spot based on ranking criteria encompassing money, media presence, impact, and spheres of influence, solidifying these women's immense contributions to shaping our world.