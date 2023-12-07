 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Mason Hughes

Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past

Paris Hilton says that she often feels like her past experiences have been stealing her happiness

Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past

Paris Hilton has recently stunned her fans by revealing the tragic reason behind choosing surrogacy for the birth of her baby son and daughter.

The 42-year-old reality TV star appeared in an interview with Romper and revealed that due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she was unable to carry her kids and chose a surrogate for the birth of her son Phoenix and daughter London.

According to Daily Mail, the actress also detailed the reason behind PTSD, saying, "I was sexually assaulted and suffered physical and mental abuse while forced to attend the Provo Canyon boarding school for 11 months," adding that she was only a teenage (17-years-old) at that time.

Hilton added that she had developed a devastating fear of childbirth that she compared to an intense fear of dying.

Paris continued that she often feels like her past experiences have been stealing her happiness, adding that she was mentally & physically abused by seemingly professionals in Provo Canyon.

She also detailed the benefits she received after finally opting to see a therapist for her troubles, saying, "Ever since, I opened up and let that out, it no longer happens. It has freed me."

The socialite first slammed the institution in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris and succeeded in pushing for new, tighter regulations on schools for troubled teens.

