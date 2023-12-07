'Barbie' became the highest ever grossing film by Warner Bros. earning a revenue of more than $1.38 billiom

'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza

Barbie fans are going wild as one of the actors, Scott Evans, featured in Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar movie has shared a series of behind-the-scenes footage and photos from the set of the movie.



Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a series of pictures and videos featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the movie's set.

Scott captioned his post, "Just a liiiiiittle late to the party, but I wanted to make sure to share as many favourite moments as I could in one post!! This turned out to be a nearly impossible task- can 3 months straight be considered just one long “favourite moment”?? Because that’s what my experience with @barbiethemovie was."

He also provided a brief context of all the pictures and videos posted in the caption of the post as he wrote, "

First cast rehearsal Random BTS pictures Loves of my life Dance rehearsals Being very butch Misc. videos (including me realizing I’ve met my match for game nights @americaferrera ) Couple of favorites I’m not competitive at all Makeup timelapse minus legs Best group of dancers in existence"

Fans of the summer blockbuster flooded the comment section expressing love for the cast of their favourite movie as one of them wrote, "I miss all the Barbie Movie hype and excitement. Hands down one of the best summer movies period... everything about it was perfect thank you for sharing the BTS stuff."

Another wrote, "You all made it the best summer ever."