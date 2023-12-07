Shannen Doherty reveals husband's infidelity dawned upon her before her brain tumour surgery

Shannen Doherty learned shocking truth about husband before cancer surgery

Before going into surgery to remove her brain tumour, Shannen Doherty faced an ugly truth about husband: he was "cheating" on her for the last few years.



Speaking about her worst phase on Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the Heathers star shared that before her surgery, it dawned upon her about her husband's infidelity.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," the actress revealed on her podcast.

She continued, "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

Noting, "Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you're going to get a frickin' divorce and trying to get to the truth of that."

Last April, Shannen filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, thus ending 11 years of marriage. The couple do not have any kids.