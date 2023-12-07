 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Top 24 old classic, famous romance movies from 90s, 2000s

Here is an entire list of all the films and movies that dominated the screen in the 90s and 2000s

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Top 24 old classic, famous romance movies from 90s, 2000s
Top 24 old classic, famous romance movies from 90s, 2000s

An entire list of every top ranking movie from the 90s and the 2000s has just been brought to light.

Most of the past was dominated by the teen romance trope and here is a comprehensive list of every movie that made it big in its prime.

The full list includes;

  1. John Tucker Must Die (2006)
  2. Angus (1995)
  3. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
  4. Edge Of Seventeen (1998)
  5. Step Up (2006)
  6. Clueless (1995)
  7. Get Over It (2001)
  8. Drive Me Crazy (1999)
  9. Save The Last Dance (2001)
  10. Bring It On (2000)
  11. How To Deal (2003)
  12. Keith (2008)
  13. The Princess Diaries (2001)
  14. First Daughter (2004)
  15. What A Girl Wants (2003)
  16. Cruel Intentions (1999)
  17. The Prince & Me (2004)
  18. Romeo + Juliet (1996)
  19. A Cinderella Story (2004)
  20. Never Been Kissed (1999)
  21. Twilight (2008)
  22. She's All That (1999)
  23. A Walk To Remember (2002)
  24. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Jennifer Lopez dressed like a robot at the award show?
Jennifer Lopez dressed like a robot at the award show?
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘struggling' with romance
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘struggling' with romance
Kim Kardashian subtly supports Kanye West amid revived Taylor Swift feud
Kim Kardashian subtly supports Kanye West amid revived Taylor Swift feud
Jennifer Lopez welcomes a new role after fifth Icon Award
Jennifer Lopez welcomes a new role after fifth Icon Award
Royal family having concerns about Prince Archie's skin colour is ‘perfectly normal'
Royal family having concerns about Prince Archie's skin colour is ‘perfectly normal'
Netflix 'Squid Game: The Challenge' finale leaves fans disappointed video
Netflix 'Squid Game: The Challenge' finale leaves fans disappointed
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert accused of 'staging' intimate photos
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert accused of 'staging' intimate photos
Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like
Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like
50 Cent announces project on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' SA allegations
50 Cent announces project on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' SA allegations
Meghan Markle's ‘mouth piece' Omid Scobie threatens her career video
Meghan Markle's ‘mouth piece' Omid Scobie threatens her career
Michael Jackson's first-ever music session get ‘special home'
Michael Jackson's first-ever music session get ‘special home'
Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year' honor video
Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year' honor