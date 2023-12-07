Taylor Swift fans SLAM Kim Kardashian over Kanye West call leak

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS post is being bombarded by Taylor Swift's fans demanding apologies for leaking Kanye West call

When Kim Kardashian promoted her Skims shapewear brand on Instagram, fans of Taylor Swift rushed to criticize her in the comments over their ongoing feud.

Kardashian found herself facing a barrage of remarks about the well-documented drama between herself, Kanye West and Swift.

Referencing the infamous 2016 phone call leak about West's song Famous, many commenters told Kardashian to apologize.

Others claimed her actions to undermine Swift affected the singer's mental health and career negatively.

A user said, "Kim what you did to Tay affected her mental health. Your words and actions have consequences for others. Make this right and you will get more respect."

Another penned, “This is a valuable learning moment for all women to not protect your man at all costs -give your man honest feedback when he is not acting right! That's all- and learning from mistakes.”

Numerous commenters dropped snake emojis, and countless others left Taylor Swift gifs in comments.

One commenter even appealed to the lawyer in Kim, writing, “For someone who's Dad was a lawyer and your (sic) trying to become a lawyer, you'd think that maybe you'd make sure you weren't committing a crime by recording the phone call?? Real women empower other women. Not try to destroy them and their career! You have daughters!!!

The original feud stemmed from West interrupting Swift's VMA acceptance speech in 2009 to declare Beyoncé had better videos. Years later, the leaked call and lyrics calling Swift a "b**ch" inflamed tensions further.

In a recent TIME interview, Swift opened up about falling into a deep depression post-incident. She felt a "fully manufactured frame job" destroyed her reputation and pushed many people away due to lost trust.