Halle Berry reminisces about playing Storm in 'X-Men'

Halle Berry spoke fondly of her time playing Storm in the X-Men movies and teased fans about an upcoming project with Angelina Jolie

At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Oscar winner Halle Berry discussed her career, including playing iconic X-Men character Storm. Berry brought the fan favorite mutant superhero to life in 2000's X-Men and the 2003 sequel.

During her masterclass at the festival, she fondly recalled the impact Storm had on audiences that has endured for years.

The actress expressed pride in bringing Storm's story and powers to the big screen. Berry felt the character became intertwined with her own identity during nearly a decade as the blue-haired heroine.

Berry said: "I mean, there's such fans really during that time when those movies were, you know, out, people really addressed me as Storm. I would go out and people would be like, 'storm' like they, you know, they love these characters."

She added, "And so, I, I was stormed for a good eight years. And the characters become a part of my life and it always, it's always something that I will remember fondly and I was proud to bring her to life."

Beyond reflecting on past roles, Berry also teased an upcoming mystery project with Angelina Jolie she has conceptualized for some time. While details remain scarce, her comments piqued audience interest in her unannounced film.

Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Baz Luhrmann are also slated to give masterclasses at the event.

Berry will next be seen in The Union alongside Mark Wahlberg in 2024.