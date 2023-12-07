'Yellowstone' creator sues show's star Cole Hauser over coffee brand

 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Taylor Sheridan and 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser are battling it out in court over their company logos 

The hit Paramount series Yellowstone is facing drama offscreen as well, with creator Taylor Sheridan suing star Cole Hauser.

Sheridan's production company Bosque Ranch has filed a trademark infringement suit against Hauser over the logo for his coffee business Free Rein.

Bosque Ranch, which owns the ranch where Yellowstone and spin-off 1883 film their locations, has registered trademarked branding incorporating letters B and R. However, the suit claims Hauser's new Free Rein Coffee logo featuring an intertwined F and R is too similar.

Bosque Ranch launched its own coffee line with Louisiana brand Community Coffee in June. Just four months later in October, Hauser unveiled Free Rein Coffee and its allegedly duplicative logo.

The legal battle comes as Yellowstone nears its conclusion. Season 5 will be its last, with the second half of episodes set to air in November 2024. 

Creator Sheridan has expressed disappointment that Kevin Costner is leaving his lead role early due to pursuing Western film projects.

Costner himself revealed in a divorce hearing that he is owed $12 million from the show and they may end up in court over money disputes. 

