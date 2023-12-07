 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes react to exes' romance reports

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have responded to their exes' dating headlines with a cryptic message

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes addressed reports about their own rumored romance Wednesday by posting a cozy PDA photo on Instagram. 

This came just a day after news broke that their respective ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are dating each other.

In the stunning selfie, Robach rests her hand on Holmes' bare chest as he wears an unbuttoned shirt. Holmes captioned it thanking followers and included uplifting lyrics about overcoming adversity.

His Bible reference seemed to directly address scrutiny over the relationship reports with his GMA3 co-anchor. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper. It won’t work,” flashed across the screen.

Sources previously said neither Holmes nor Robach were "heartbroken" over their exes' newfound connection. However, one insider alleged the co-hosts were "fuming" that headlines about Shue and Fiebig "overshadowed" their recently launched "Amy & T.J." podcast.

The tipster told Pagesix that Robach “thinks her ex is trying to steal her thunder.”

“She’s convinced he did this to coincide with the debut of her podcast,” they added.

The source also said: “T.J. and Amy will have to address the story [about their exes dating] because they will still want to keep themselves in the news.”

Another source close to the couple echoed the sentiment, saying, “They must be so angry! [The news] stomped all over their big podcast debut.”

