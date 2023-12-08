Professor Benjamin Zephaniah was diagnosed with a brain tumour just eight weeks ago

Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief

Cillian Murphy has paid rich tribute to his Peaky Blinders costar, Professor Benjamin Zephaniah, who passed away on December 7, 2023, at the age of 65.

The family of the actor, best known for his poetry and literature, confirmed the tragic news of the sad demise.

According to Metro, Benjamin played the role of Jeremiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders, while he also produced music and appeared in various radio and TV shows. He was also a best-selling YA novelist.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour just eight weeks ago.



Tributes started pouring in as soon as the news of the actor's sad demise was revealed.



The official Peaky Blinders account posted, "We are shocked and devastated at the news of the death of our friend Benjamin Zephaniah. He was a much-loved, instrumental, and influential part of the Peaky Blinders family from the very start, as well as to the creative community at large. All our love and thoughts are with his family."

Cillian who played the iconic role of Tommy Shelby in BBC's drama also paid tribute to his late costar as he wrote, "Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being – a generational poet, writer, musician and activist. A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder. I’m so saddened by this news. RIP."