 
menu
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief

Professor Benjamin Zephaniah was diagnosed with a brain tumour just eight weeks ago

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 08, 2023

Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief
Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief

Cillian Murphy has paid rich tribute to his Peaky Blinders costar, Professor Benjamin Zephaniah, who passed away on December 7, 2023, at the age of 65. 

The family of the actor, best known for his poetry and literature, confirmed the tragic news of the sad demise.

According to Metro, Benjamin played the role of Jeremiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders, while he also produced music and appeared in various radio and TV shows. He was also a best-selling YA novelist.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour just eight weeks ago.

Tributes started pouring in as soon as the news of the actor's sad demise was revealed. 

The official Peaky Blinders account posted, "We are shocked and devastated at the news of the death of our friend Benjamin Zephaniah. He was a much-loved, instrumental, and influential part of the Peaky Blinders family from the very start, as well as to the creative community at large. All our love and thoughts are with his family."

Cillian who played the iconic role of Tommy Shelby in BBC's drama also paid tribute to his late costar as he wrote, "Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being – a generational poet, writer, musician and activist. A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder. I’m so saddened by this news. RIP."

Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project
Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single video
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single
Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days
Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days
Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate lock horns in fiery online spat over COVID vaccine
Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate lock horns in fiery online spat over COVID vaccine
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies in assault case
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies in assault case
Adele can't stand her own music, says husband Rich Paul drives her crazy
Adele can't stand her own music, says husband Rich Paul drives her crazy
Prince Harry's son Archie risking marriages, business dealings by King Charles video
Prince Harry's son Archie risking marriages, business dealings by King Charles
Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes
Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes
Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw' video
Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw'
Rebecca Ferguson recalls 'horrendous' 'Mission: Impossible' stunts video
Rebecca Ferguson recalls 'horrendous' 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift's song 'When Emma Falls in Love'
Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift's song 'When Emma Falls in Love'