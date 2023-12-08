 
Friday, December 08, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days

Paltrow has since then starred in various superhero movies, including two 'Iron Man' sequels

Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days

Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow, famously known for playing the role of Pepper Potts in Iron Man film, has recently stunned her fans with a startling revelation, stating that Iron Man was originally pitched to her as an indie film.

The actress detailed how the franchise has changed over time since releasing its first superhero epic, starring Robert Downey Jr. in 2008.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Paltrow made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival and in conversation with Rolling Stone at the event, she stated, "The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit."

She added, "They hired Jon Favreau to direct, who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was un-hireable at the time. His career was at a very low point."

The actress continued that her interest in the movie peaked after learning that the team was not interested in making it a standard superhero film. 

She revealed the team told her, "It’s going to feel like doing an indie film. We’re gonna have fun, and you don’t have to be in too much of the action part anyway."

Paltrow has since then starred in various superhero movies, including two Iron Man sequels and Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. 

