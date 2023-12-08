 
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle to stop 'moaning' as 'lot of people have dropped her'

Meghan Markle has to feel seen in order to earn maintain her popularity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 08, 2023




Meghan Markle has to be adored by the people in order to sustain her popularity.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently out of focus after series of drops including that of Spotify, needs love from people to stay successful in Hollywood.

Royal expert Angela Levin says : "They said they were horrified, and that can't be just about the two names that have been mentioned but it must also be about their client and it seems to me they will think very carefully about what to do next.

I've never heard any really well-known agency be so clear about what they felt so I think Meghan needs to be very careful because a lot of people have dropped her.

"This agency has actually said you've got to stop moaning, you know, you've got to be happy and positive because everyone is getting fed up with it.

"It's going to be very difficult for her to get the kind of glamour she wants and things that make them a lot of money.

"The money is useful for her and Harry not just because they can spend it and have lots of nice jewellery and all their bedrooms and bathrooms, but I actually think she's somebody who needs to be adored all the time by the public."

