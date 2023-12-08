David Ayer and Jason Statham have embarked together to make another movie named, 'Levon's Trade'

Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project

Hollywood action star Jason Statham has recently expressed love for the upcoming David Ayer's movie, The Beekeeper.

Jason stars in the movie and has declared it to be one of his buzziest movies ever. He said, "I can't wait for people to see that," while hailing the movie as sophisticated, cool and full of heart and excitement.

According to Variety magazine, the actor appeared at the Red Sea Film Festival where he stated, "It's a great film. The result is obviously yet to be seen, but I am really, really proud of the movie."

David Ayer's The Beekeeper tells the story of a man named Adam Clay who lives in the barn of an old lady, tending his bees and burying his past.



His former life as an operative of clandestine came in handy when scammers destroyed the woman's life savings and he used his skills to wreak vengeance.

Jason stated, "The whole movie escalates in terms of the action. And it goes through an incredible, great crescendo."

Working on The Beekeeper's set created such a chemistry between the director Ayer and the actor that they had embarked together to make another movie named Levon's Trade.