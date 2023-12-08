 
menu
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project

David Ayer and Jason Statham have embarked together to make another movie named, 'Levon's Trade'

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 08, 2023

Jason Statham raves about The Beekeeper: calls it his buzziest project
Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project

Hollywood action star Jason Statham has recently expressed love for the upcoming David Ayer's movie, The Beekeeper.

Jason stars in the movie and has declared it to be one of his buzziest movies ever. He said, "I can't wait for people to see that," while hailing the movie as sophisticated, cool and full of heart and excitement.

According to Variety magazine, the actor appeared at the Red Sea Film Festival where he stated, "It's a great film. The result is obviously yet to be seen, but I am really, really proud of the movie."

David Ayer's The Beekeeper tells the story of a man named Adam Clay who lives in the barn of an old lady, tending his bees and burying his past.

His former life as an operative of clandestine came in handy when scammers destroyed the woman's life savings and he used his skills to wreak vengeance.

Jason stated, "The whole movie escalates in terms of the action. And it goes through an incredible, great crescendo."

Working on The Beekeeper's set created such a chemistry between the director Ayer and the actor that they had embarked together to make another movie named Levon's Trade. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single video
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single
Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days
Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days
Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief
Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief
Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate lock horns in fiery online spat over COVID vaccine
Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate lock horns in fiery online spat over COVID vaccine
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies in assault case
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies in assault case
Adele can't stand her own music, says husband Rich Paul drives her crazy
Adele can't stand her own music, says husband Rich Paul drives her crazy
Prince Harry's son Archie risking marriages, business dealings by King Charles video
Prince Harry's son Archie risking marriages, business dealings by King Charles
Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes
Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes
Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw' video
Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw'
Rebecca Ferguson recalls 'horrendous' 'Mission: Impossible' stunts video
Rebecca Ferguson recalls 'horrendous' 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift's song 'When Emma Falls in Love'
Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift's song 'When Emma Falls in Love'