Billie Eilish rates 'What Was I Made For' among her top three toughest songs

Billie Eilish's Barbie single What Was I Made For is currently up for five Grammy's in categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video and the songstress is currently busy in promoting her song.



In an interview with Vanity Fair, Billie opened up about writing the track and stated, "When we were writing this, we were very, very much writing about, you know, a character."

She continued, "We wrote the song considering the character's perspective of her life and how she sees the world through her eyes and experiences."



Billie's brother Finneas, who co-wrote the song stated, "I think it's an excuse to be a little braver than you might be willing if you are writing something that you know people are going to perceive as autobiographical."

The seven-time Grammy winner artist has declared her Barbie single to be one of the top three hardest songs, she has ever recorded.

She added that she could have delivered the song in any tone but she chose the hardest one "almost like you were just crying and then singing."