Paris Hilton’s ex fiance walks on eggshells due to NDA

Paris Hilton's ex-fiancé Chris Zylka recently spilled on his former relationship with her.

During his recent appearance on Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, the 38-year-old model cum actor admitted that he "misses spending time with Paris’ family" while simultaneously admitting that he cannot reveal much details due to an NDA.

While reminiscing about the time he spent with the Hilton Hotel’s heiress, Chris shared: "I have nothing bad to say, and anyone that does have anything bad to say about her, is probably a bad person, to be honest with you."

Chris, who had to get rid of his "Paris" tattoo in 2019, added: "I miss her family. I miss her mom and dad and her brothers and sister. I miss driving from her house to Bel Air to hangout with them."

He also expressed regret over never apologizing to the 42-year-old reality star for his wrongdoings, "I've never been able to apologize to her for just like, not being grateful for the experience and all that she did for me."

He concluded by saying: "She's the one relationship that I've ever had that there was no take, it was all given. It was all given. And it was really lovely."

Paris and Chris dated for two years and got engaged in 2018, however, they broke up 10 months later because the latter claimed that he wanted to "focus on his acting career."