Friday, December 08, 2023
Noel and Liam Gallagher's children put feud in past with reunion pic

Noel and Liam Gallagher's kids Anais, Gene and Lennon Gallagher got embroiled in their fathers' feud in the past, but things seem to be getting better between the cousins

In a sign of hope for the Gallagher clan, it seems the feud between Noel and Liam Gallagher's families may be coming to an end. 

Photos from a Manchester fashion event show their children Anais, Gene and Lennon smiling together, marking the first time they've been pictured amicably in years.

The cousins attended the Chanel Métiers d’Art show in their fathers' hometown, where tensions between Oasis band members Noel and Liam have lingered since their 2009 split. 

Anais, Gene and Lennon posed happily at the luxury brand's afterparty alongside footballer Rúben Dias, putting past social media jabs behind them.

Now pursuing their own careers in fashion and modeling, the next generation of Gallaghers have grown closer to their city roots through successful collaborations. Anais, Gene and Lennon have all graced high-profile magazine covers.

But family ties faced strain as their father's famous feud filtered down. Gene and Lennon previously aimed barbs on social media at Anais, with Gene claiming she looked like her father “in a wig,” while Lennon commented “really?” on her post where she admitted to being “too embarrassing” to have a boyfriend.

The cousins’ fathers have also given fans hope of a reconciliation with their remarks here and there, especially in 2023.

“Listen I love Rkid he’s going through a lot of snizxle at the moment and it’ll work itself out,'' Liam wrote of Noel - who had a devastating split with his wife of 12 years Sara McDonald, earlier this year - back in October.

He added: “he knows where I am if he needs a cuddle n a hug.”

“Oasis till I die LG,” he hailed in the end.

