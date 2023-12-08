Taylor Swift, who has just been crowned as Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023, reveals that she had to give up on a major addiction before dating Travis Kelce

Photo Travis Kelce lovebird Taylor Swift reveals giving up her one big addiction

Taylor Swift opened up about her journey before 'falling in love' with Travis Kelce.

On December 6 Sam Jacobs, who is the Time’s editor-in-chief, announced at NBC’s Today Show that they picked “the person” who “represents joy” and brings “light to the world” to crown as their Person of the Year for 2023.

However, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend had to trade pebbles for pearls to achieve this honor.

The Eras Tour hitmaker sat down with Time after being granted this great honor to weigh in on an array of different topics from her life.

The Lover songstress started off showing her dedication towards her fans by saying, "I know I'm going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable or stressed," before embracing her profession as her new “identity as a human being.”

Later in the interview, Taylor observed that she had to give up on a major habit in order to make the Eras Tour a big global hit.

She addressed her training regime, “Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” adding, “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

After this, she disclosed that she remained completely sober throughout the tour to avoid any hangover.

Speaking on the matter she said, “Doing that show with a hangover,” maintaining, “I don’t want to know that world,” after which she signed off.