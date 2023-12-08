Kevin Costner sparks romance rumors with Jewel during Caribbean getaway

'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner has been spotted looking loved up with singer Jewel after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner

Photos obtained by TMZ show Yellowstone star Kevin Costner cuddling up to singer Jewel during a recent trip to the British Virgin Islands, fueling rumors the two are more than just friends.

In the cozy pictures from late November, Costner is seen smiling with his arms around Jewel's waist as she speaks into a microphone.

Sources say the actor and Grammy winner's interactions made it clear "something was going on" between them during the weeklong tennis fundraiser for Jewel's nonprofit. The duo reportedly flew home from the Caribbean together after efforts to stay discreet failed to convince onlookers.

“There was definitely something going on,” a source told TMZ. “They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Another tipster remarked, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

While reps for Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, have not commented on the nature of their relationship, the singer gushed on Instagram about working with Costner as a mentor. She praised his involvement in hosting the annual charity event with Sir Richard Branson.

Costner finalized his divorce from wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner in September, while Jewel split from ex-husband Ty Murray in 2014 after six years of marriage. Both share children from their past unions.

Further fueling speculation, this marks the first time either Costner or Jewel have been romantically linked since their respective high-profile divorces.