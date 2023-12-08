 
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sophie Turner confirms romance with British heir Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner has made her romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson public, moving on after divorce with Joe Jonas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 08, 2023

Sophie Turner has made her romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson public, moving on after divorce with Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner has made her romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson public, moving on after divorce with Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner appears to have a new man in her life following her divorce from Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones star was spotted packing on the PDA with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson during a recent romantic walk.

Turner, 27, and Pearson couldn't keep their hands off each other as they stopped for hugs and kisses while strolling together in London. Turner bundled up in a hoodie and coat for the outing, cozying up to Pearson as he kept her warm in a fur-trimmed coat.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” an onlooker told The Sun.

“They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.”

The affectionate display comes after they were first photographed kissing in France last month, sparking dating rumors.

Now 27, Pearson is the eldest son and heir to the sprawling Cowdray Estate, making his family wealth an estimated £224 million. He recently split from long-term girlfriend Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

This appears to be Turner's first public romance since filing for divorce from Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas earlier this year. The exes finalized a custody agreement involving their two young daughters.

