Madonna wraps up European tour amidst knee struggles

Saturday, December 09, 2023
Madonna often referred to as, the Queen of Pop, has just recently completed the final leg of her European tour at the O2 Arena. 

The songstress left her fans worried as she said that she had been through hell with her knee throughout the tour.

According to the Mirror, the musician gave her 100 per cent to captivate the audiences during her tour as despite wearing a brace on her knee she danced her way through the two-hour show celebrating her 44-year long career in the music industry.

Alongside performing several hits, including Like a Prayer, Hung Up and Ray of Light, the acclaimed singer also took the opportunity to interact with her fans, saying it was quite difficult for her to perform and dance on her shows specifically after the terrifying health scare earlier this year.

The Grammy award-winning artist's tour consists of 78 shows spanning 15 countries, featuring 24 onstage performers (which includes four of her children).

Madonna's highly anticipated tour started at London’s O2 Arena on October 15 and will wrap up in Mexico City in April next year.

The tour was originally supposed to kick off in the summer, but the singer was forced to postpone it due to her health scare. 

