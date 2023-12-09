 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Mason Hughes

Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note

The pop superstar's 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' is now in theatres and No. 1 at the box office

Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note 

Music icon Beyonce has recently expressed gratitude towards her fans for the success of her Renaissance concert film. The pop superstar's Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is now in theatres and No. 1 at the box office

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old pop sensation posted a video clip featuring herself at the Los Angeles and London premieres of her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

She penned a heartwarming note for her fans in the caption of her post. Beyonce wrote, "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time."

She continued, "I practically slept in the edit, colour, and mix sessions. The race against time continued to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive.:

She was amazed by the success of her concert movie as she expressed, "And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theatres."

Beyonce further added, "Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else y'all do. I also love seeing the positive takeaways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story."

She concluded her remarks by saying, "I feel gratitude. We did it."

