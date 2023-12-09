 
Nicolas Cage surprises fans with ambitious move towards television

Cage has taken to picking his projects more 'severely and stringently' and is acutely aware of the passage of time

Nicolas Cage, an acclaimed movie star, has recently stunned his fans by expressing a desire to move his acting career from film to TV.

During his recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, the actor, who has a 45-year-long acting career, having starred in over 100 films, stated, "I want to do television; maybe Broadway."

According to Variety magazine, the Hollywood stalwart's decision was influenced by his son's decision, who made him watch the iconic Netflix series, Breaking Bad.

It has been reported despite showing his desire to join TV, Cage's wish might not come true soon as he has several projects lined up, including Sympathy for the Devil and the sequel of 2005's, Lord of War.

Talking about the sequel, the 59-year-old actor stated, "My character's son grows up and becomes a rival. It's very Arthurian."

Addressing a jam-packed audience at the event, Nicolas displayed positive energy as he shared insights into a four-decade-long career.

He also revealed that if acting would not work for him, he also had a plan B to become a fisherman in Alaska.

After a long decorated career, Cage has taken to picking his projects more “severely and stringently” and is acutely aware of the passage of time. 

