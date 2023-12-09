The script for the 'Stranger Things' season finale had already been finalised

Stranger Things finale production set to kick off in January 2024

Netflix series Stranger Things fans are going wild as reports have suggested that the show's finale production is set to begin in early January 2024.

It has been reported that the production will start during the week following the new year, possibly on January 5 or on January 8, 2024.

According to Daily Mail, the main cast and crew for the hit Netflix series are believed to already be in Atlanta, doing prep work before the cameras start rolling.

According to Deadline, the show's production is set to begin after the SAG-AFTRA strike, which previously halted the filming of several projects, including the hit series.

The publication states that in the next few weeks, the actors will be doing table reads.

The script for the season finale had already been finalised, but the creators of the showing solidarity with the WGA strike halted the production as they wanted the writers to be on set during the filming of the show.

Earlier, in an interview with People's magazine, David Harbour revealed that just a day after they started filming, the SAG-AFTRA strike started, leading to a further halt in the production process.

Besides Harbour, the original Stranger Things cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.