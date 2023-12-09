 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle

The decision comes after Tyga asked for full custody of the 11-year-old son he shares with Blac Chyna

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle
Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle

Tyga and Blac Chyna finally reached an agreement on the custody of their 11-year-old son King Cairo.

According to TMZ, the estranged couple settled their messy legal dispute after a judge in LA ordered the two to monitor their co-parenting decisions.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, and Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson will now share joint and legal physical custody of King.

This order demands the pair to make mutual decisions regarding their son's health, education and general welfare.

Moreover, the son will spend Monday to Friday with Tyga, and Friday through Monday with Chyna.

The amicable agreement comes after the rapper filed a petition against his ex to demand full custody of their child in October.

According to the documents quoted by E!News, he asked the court to grant Chyna child visitation rights and requested for her designated time to be from Friday after school to Sunday evening.

Chyna accused Tyga of making her feel “alienated” and told the outlet, “It’s like he is strategically trying to push me out of Cairo’s life."

Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message
Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed video
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service
Sophie Turner ‘casually dating' men amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner ‘casually dating' men amid Joe Jonas divorce
Britney Spears reconciles with mom, shuns ‘unforgivable' dad
Britney Spears reconciles with mom, shuns ‘unforgivable' dad
Will Smith moving on from Jada Pinkett marriage?
Will Smith moving on from Jada Pinkett marriage?
Stranger Things finale production set to kick off in January 2024
Stranger Things finale production set to kick off in January 2024
Nicolas Cage surprises fans with ambitious move towards television
Nicolas Cage surprises fans with ambitious move towards television
Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note video
Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note
Jonathan Majors confessed to assault in new evidence presented by Grace Jabbari
Jonathan Majors confessed to assault in new evidence presented by Grace Jabbari
Madonna wraps up European tour amidst knee struggles
Madonna wraps up European tour amidst knee struggles
Julia Roberts answers a rare question amid new movie release
Julia Roberts answers a rare question amid new movie release