Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle

Tyga and Blac Chyna finally reached an agreement on the custody of their 11-year-old son King Cairo.

According to TMZ, the estranged couple settled their messy legal dispute after a judge in LA ordered the two to monitor their co-parenting decisions.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, and Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson will now share joint and legal physical custody of King.

This order demands the pair to make mutual decisions regarding their son's health, education and general welfare.

Moreover, the son will spend Monday to Friday with Tyga, and Friday through Monday with Chyna.

The amicable agreement comes after the rapper filed a petition against his ex to demand full custody of their child in October.

According to the documents quoted by E!News, he asked the court to grant Chyna child visitation rights and requested for her designated time to be from Friday after school to Sunday evening.

Chyna accused Tyga of making her feel “alienated” and told the outlet, “It’s like he is strategically trying to push me out of Cairo’s life."