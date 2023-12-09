 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Netflix's strategy for 'Young Sheldon' takes the cake

The first season of 'Young Sheldon' garnered 19.3 million hours worldwide, beating hit law series 'Suits'

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Netflixs strategy for Young Sheldon takes the cake
Netflix's strategy for 'Young Sheldon' takes the cake

Young Sheldon's reign on Netflix has led experts to reveal the real reasons behind it's success.

The analysis comes after the Big Bang Theory prequel’s season 1 beat Suits on the streaming giant by garnering 19.3 million hours worldwide, while Season 2 had 12.1 million hours.

A professor of TV, radio and film named Robert Thompson told Yahoo Entertainment that the credit goes to Netflix for releasing the CBS sitcom strategically. 

He presented the example of Emmy Award-winning show Breaking Bad which originally aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. 

Read More: 'Squid Game: The Challenge' winner exposes Netflix

According to Robert, it was Netflix that boosted its popularity after premiering the first three seasons before its fourth chapter started airing on AMC which allowed the viewers to catch up with the rest of the show just in time.

On the other hand, Pultizer Prize winner Walt Hickey told the outlet that Young Sheldon's audience is comprised of decades-old fandom.

"It's success on the streaming platforms is an illustration that you can do a lot of things, but you can't fake genuine affection from your audience," he explained.

“It’s an old school, half-hour comedy — and those are getting rarer and rarer," Walt concluded, adding that the show is “easy to watch” and extremely “consumable.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Timothee Chalamet chose 'Wonka' to please his parents? video
Timothee Chalamet chose 'Wonka' to please his parents?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle
Selena Gomez leans on Taylor Swift amid Benny Blanco drama video
Selena Gomez leans on Taylor Swift amid Benny Blanco drama
Emma Stones got intimidated by 'Poor Things' role? video
Emma Stones got intimidated by 'Poor Things' role?
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing' video
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice show their support to Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice show their support to Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message
Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed video
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed
Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle
Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle