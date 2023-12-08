Earlier this week, Player 287 Mai Whelan won the finale of 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

'Squid Game: The Challenge' winner exposes Netflix

The winner of Squid Game: The Challenge made shocking claims against Netflix in a recent interview.

In conversation with Time, Player 287 Mai Whelan talked about the thrilling reality show which promised a jackpot of $4.56 million to the winner.

However, the Vietnamese immigrant claims that the finale episode was shot ten months ago and the streaming giant still hasn’t paid her the prize money.

“I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Show me the money!” she told the outlet after the last episode premiered on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old player’s interview comes after she beat Player 451 Phill Cain in the final rounds of rock, paper, scissors.



For each round they won, the contestant gained access to a key which could possibly open a safe with the prize inside. In the end, it was Mai who got lucky as she ended up choosing the correct key that opened to a safe with a golden credit card.

Mai concluded that when Netflix gives her the money, she will donate it to several causes that she cares about like the environment, and will also look into a retirement facility away from her home i.e. Fairfax, Virginia.