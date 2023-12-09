 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend brings another lawsuit amid Angelina Jolie feud

Ines De Ramon, Paul Weasley's ex-wife, brings another fraud case for Brad Pitt amid Angelina Jolie winery case

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Photo Brad Pitts new girlfriend brings another lawsuit amid Angelina Jolie feud
Photo Brad Pitt's new girlfriend brings another lawsuit amid Angelina Jolie feud

Brad Pitt is seemingly getting into hot waters again, but this time due to his new lover, Ines De Ramon.

The super-hit actor has already been contending with legal issues over an undervalued winery that he bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

However, Brad Pitt was seemingly able to find solace in his first “serious” relationship after calling it quits with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. As per some reports, he even planned on increasing his brood of six with his new girlfriend despite tensions with his other kids.

Nonetheless, Ines De Ramon, Brad’s new girlfriend, is getting wrapped up in an unfinished business with her ex-husband Paul Weasley.

Earlier in the year, Ines De Ramon was stung by a tax fraud case along with her ex-husband Paul Weasley, whom she split from in 2022 after three years of marriage.

According to the reports of The Sun, about half a year ago, The Vampire Diaries actor and his ex-wife were charged with evading a tax amount of 12,700 dollars by the tax division of New Jersey.

It is pertinent to mention here that little is known about the former background of Brad Pitt’s new love of life whereas Paul Weasley is an American actor who is popular for playing the role of Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use 'golden mantra' of Royal family amid race row video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use 'golden mantra' of Royal family amid race row
Bruce Willis' family plans special Christmas amid actor's health battle video
Bruce Willis' family plans special Christmas amid actor's health battle
Princess Charlene's denial of divorce from Prince Albert fails to convince royal fans
Princess Charlene's denial of divorce from Prince Albert fails to convince royal fans
Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices
Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row
Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness video
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds three new characters
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds three new characters
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch