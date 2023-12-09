Brad Pitt's new girlfriend brings another lawsuit amid Angelina Jolie feud

Ines De Ramon, Paul Weasley's ex-wife, brings another fraud case for Brad Pitt amid Angelina Jolie winery case

Brad Pitt is seemingly getting into hot waters again, but this time due to his new lover, Ines De Ramon.

The super-hit actor has already been contending with legal issues over an undervalued winery that he bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

However, Brad Pitt was seemingly able to find solace in his first “serious” relationship after calling it quits with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. As per some reports, he even planned on increasing his brood of six with his new girlfriend despite tensions with his other kids.

Nonetheless, Ines De Ramon, Brad’s new girlfriend, is getting wrapped up in an unfinished business with her ex-husband Paul Weasley.

Earlier in the year, Ines De Ramon was stung by a tax fraud case along with her ex-husband Paul Weasley, whom she split from in 2022 after three years of marriage.

According to the reports of The Sun, about half a year ago, The Vampire Diaries actor and his ex-wife were charged with evading a tax amount of 12,700 dollars by the tax division of New Jersey.

It is pertinent to mention here that little is known about the former background of Brad Pitt’s new love of life whereas Paul Weasley is an American actor who is popular for playing the role of Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries.