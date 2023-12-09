 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'

Adele drops the name of a closes one who didn’t attend her residency shows

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: I want her
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'

Adele’s Las Vegas residency was a phenomenal hit. Surprisingly, however, the singer revealed her mother did not watch those shows yet.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Hello crooner shared, “The only person I want to see it that hasn’t yet is my mum. I’m going to wait — I want her to see it at the end. Because I think she’ll find it really emotional as well.”

Elsewhere, the Grammy winner opened up about having anxiety to have Lady Gaga in one of her shows.

"I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard," the British singer referred to the Poker Face singer, adding, "I shat myself the whole show."

Nonetheless, Adele shared the Oscar winner was somewhat in disguise at the concert.

"Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up. It’s like me, I’ve put sweatpants on [today]," the award-winning singer said.

