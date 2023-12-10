The 'free spirit' of Taylor Swift is likely to think about marriage a hundred times before getting 'tied down'

Photo Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce’s marriage proposal?

Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance is likely to reach its final stage as her beau Travis Kelce plans on proposing to the Eras Tour hitmaker on her birthday, claims an expert.



Earlier, another body language expert named Judi James, from The Mirror, claimed that the duo’s honeymoon period was over with Taylor taking a rather "sophisticated" approach to proceed with her relationship.

Judi’s observations were primarily based on Taylor’s “seismic shift” in energy towards the Kansas City Chiefs end Travis Kelce in one of his recent matches.

Weighing in on Taylor’s demeanor at the match, the expert observed, “This kind of behavior isn’t uncommon on the first few dates when the desire to please is industrial-strength and it’s easy to enjoy suppressing any more individual or even contrasting traits in a bid to mirror and copy to create the perfect relationship ‘fit’.”

Then, an insider close to Travis Kelce told Life and Style that the footballer was planning “something special” for the birthday of his beloved "Tay", who is turning 34 next week.

"There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that's what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" the tipster added.

Recently, another body language expertalso weighed in and spoke to the publication on this matter.

According to Inbaal Honigman, Taylor may be “hoping for” the NFL player to “pull out a ring” but she doesn't need to accept it right away.

Carrying out a Tarot reading for the couple, Honigman told the outlet exclusively that Travis “will propose on Taylor's birthday” but she will "need to think about it" given that she possesses a "free spirit" and "doesn't like the thought of being tied down.”

"He won't propose on New Year's Eve,” added Honigman before signing off.

